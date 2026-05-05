Wyoming Public Media Wins Top of the Rockies Awards

Wyoming Public Media is pleased to announce that Wyoming Public Media reporters won six Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards from the Colorado Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. The “1st Place Podcast” was awarded to an episode of The Modern West podcast, “Boys, Booze and Wolves,” by WPM reporters Caitlin Tan and Melodie Edwards. The winning episode was part of The Modern West podcast’s 10th season, “The Gray In Between.”

“1st Place Religion Feature” was awarded to Chris Clements for his story, “The government services one Wyoming lawmaker thinks churches can take a long on.”

“Wyoming Public Media’s journalism captures the essence of Wyoming, reflecting its unique politics and vibrant culture. It serves as the voice and heartbeat of the state, delivering a valuable service that truly makes Wyoming shine,” says Christina Kuzmych, General Manager of Wyoming Public Media.

Four third-place awards were given to WPM reporters:

“Special Topic/Section” awarded to Jordan Uplinger for “Historic Horse Racing,”

“Religion Feature” by Chris Clements: “How one Wyoming representative’s religious and political jobs intersect,”

“Mental Health” feature by Chris Clements, “’A traumatized few and a naïve rest of society’: Destigmatizing first responders’ mental health.”

A third-place prize in the “Podcast” category was awarded to “Cheyenne Roundup,” co-produced by Wyoming Public Media and WyoFile.

Since 2005, Wyoming Public Media has won a combination of over 50 awards for its news and cultural reporting. Listen to The Modern West podcast series and award-winning Wyoming Public Radio news stories archived and streaming at WyomingPublicMedia.org.