Wyoming Public Media Wins Four Regional Edward R. Murrow and Three Public Media Journalist Association Awards

Wyoming Public Media is pleased to announce the statewide network has won several awards for reporting during 2023. Wyoming Public Media won four regional Edward R. Murrow awards in the “Feature Reporting” and “Hard News” categories as well as the “News Documentary” and “Sports Reporting” categories.

The Murrow Award is granted by the Radio Television Digital News Association, honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism. They are considered among the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news.

“Rematriation: Mending the Hoop Part 5,” won a first-place regional Murrow award in the “News Documentary” category, produced by Wyoming Public Media Senior Journalist/Producer Melodie Edwards.

The news feature, “Stigmas are Stopping Firearm Owners from Seeking Mental Health Resources,” a story produced by Kamila Kudelska, won a first-place regional Murrow award in the “Feature Reporting” category.

Wyoming Public Media reporter Caitlin Tan’s story, “As the demand for coal wanes, Carbon County sets its sights on a renewable energy project,” won a first-place regional Murrow award in the “Feature Reporting” category.

WPM’s Tribal/Rural Reporter Hannah Habermann’s story, “An all-women’s climb of the Grand Teton celebrates the first female ascent of the peak 100 years ago,” won a first-place regional Murrow award in the “Sports Reporting” category.

Wyoming Public Media also won three Public Media Journalist Association (PMJA) awards this year:

In the "Narrative/Produced Podcast - Division B" category, “The Witness Trees: Mending the Hoop Part 1,” Edwards was given a first-place PMJA award. This episode was part of The Modern West series, produced by Melodie

Caitlin Tan’s feature story, “Invasive mudsnails are creeping into Wyoming. A snorkeler recently discovered them in Albany County,” won a second-place PMJA award in the "Climate/Environment Feature - Division B" category.

And finally, The Modern West Podcast episode, “Land Back: Mending the Hoop Part 7,” won a second-place PMJA award in the "Documentary - Division B" category.

Earlier this year, Wyoming Public Media reporters won a total of five Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards from the Colorado Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. The three first-place awards were:

The Modern West Podcast: The Great Burn Scar – Episode 1, which was granted a first-place award from the Society of Professional Journalists in the “Podcast” category. The Modern West podcast series receiving acclaim, The Burn Scar, is a tender yet carefully investigated podcast of one family, one fire, and the hard choices people are making in the wake of increasing natural disasters."

Caitlin Tan’s feature, “Local businesses prep for an influx of nuclear workers in Kemmerer” won a first-place award from the Society of Professional Journalists in the “Business Feature” category.

Hannah Habermann’s account of “An all-women’s climb of the Grand Teton celebrates the first female ascent of the peak 100 years ago,” won a first-place Top of the Rockies award in the “Sports Feature” category.

Since 2005 Wyoming Public Media has won a combination of over 30 regional and national Murrow awards. Broadcast and digital news outlets in Wyoming compete against commercial and non-commercial stations in Region 3, which includes Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. WPM competes in the small market category. Listen to The Modern West podcast series and award-winning Wyoming Public Radio news stories archived and streaming at WyomingPublicMedia.org.

About Wyoming Public Media Wyoming Public Media (WPM) is Wyoming's public radio/media statewide network operating four FM channels and online services. Its Wyoming Public Radio (WPR) FM signal alone reaches approximately 95 percent of the state and is heard by over 70,000 Wyomingites. Online content is accessed by over 1.2 million unique visitors annually. It is the NPR affiliate for Wyoming and is licensed to the University of Wyoming as a statewide public service.

WPM's mission is to connect Wyoming through programming that informs, inspires, and educates. Its objectives are to 1) encourage lifelong learning, 2) foster interest and participation in community, national, and world affairs, and 3) reflect Wyoming's and America's culture and heritage.

Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming.

