Making the ‘original energy bar’: The chokecherry patty

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published October 15, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT
Flattened chokecherry patties dry on paper on wire racks on a table outside, as someone in the background flattens another patty onto the sheet.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
Handmade chokecherry patties dry on parchment paper during a workshop at the Wind River Tribal Conservation Summit.
A close-up of a pile of red-purple chokecherries in a Ziploc bag.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
People at the workshop got a chance to sample a raw chokecherry before trying their hand at patty making.

People of all ages gathered on the Wind River Reservation on Indigenous Peoples Day to learn and build community at the Wind River Tribal Conservation Summit. The event was put on by the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative and the Wyoming Outdoor Council Tribal Conservation Team, and included a full schedule of sessions focused on Indigenous conservation, traditional ecological knowledge and reciprocal relationship.

One of the workshops invited attendees to roll up their sleeves and try their hand at making chokecherry patties. Before the group got to work, Northern Arapaho two-spirit tribal member Big Wind Carpenter passed around a bag full of the maroon-colored fruit to sample.

“ For the Arapaho people, this is like the best berry of all,” they said. “It has cultural properties, it has spiritual properties. We use the chokecherry in our ceremonies and it provided sustenance for our people for a long time.”

A person wearing a colorful neck-scarf and a black vest holds a bag of chokecherries and talks. Behind them is a blue sky with feathered clouds and the tops of a few trees.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
Big Wind Carpenter shares about the cultural importance of chokecherries to the Arapaho people during the patty making workshop.

Carpenter works as a tribal engagement coordinator at the Wyoming Outdoor Council and shared that it’s becoming harder and harder to find chokecherries and other traditional medicines on the reservation. On top of that, they said making chokecherry patties in particular is becoming more infrequent.

“ It's important that we continue this tradition because it's becoming lost as we've had freezers and whatnot. A lot of people are just freezing the chokecherries and then discarding the seeds, but the seed is crucial to carrying on that tradition,” said Carpenter.

With mortar and pestle in hand, attendees tossed in a handful of chokecherries and got to grinding to make what Carpenter called the “original energy bar.” The goal: to make the pits as small as possible, and pummel until the mixture started smelling nutty and turned purple.

Two hands hold a mortal and pestle just above the straw covered ground, with ground-up chokecherries inside.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
Gavin Noyes shows off his handiwork as he grinds chokecherries into a paste with a mortar and pestle.

“Inside the pit there's a nut, and inside the nut are the fatty acids, right? On the exterior of that is this precursor to cyanide, essentially,” they said. “Macerating it is what creates that smell. You get hints of vanilla and all these things, the more you just keep going.”

A young woman in a sweater stands outside in front of a table with chokecherry patties on drying racks. Behind her is a tepee, with another tepee and tables in the background.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
Summeri Bass shows off the drying chokecherry patties at the Wind River Tribal Conservation Summit. She interned at the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative this summer and is majoring in Outdoor Education and Indigenous Studies at Central Wyoming College.

After grinding, the next step was to transfer and spread the paste onto a brown piece of paper to dry into a hardened, flat circle.

Central Wyoming College student and event volunteer Summeri Bass helped people with the transfer process.

“You could tell there's some people very determined in their patty making and I’m really enjoying the effort,” she laughed. “I like how someone said, ‘Don't even feel bad about how it looks. You are just doing it right now and you're just getting in there.’”

After the day of workshops and speakers, more people arrived to celebrate the third annual Buffalo Bash: a night of music, food and a sunset tour of the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative headquarters.

It’s the first bash since both the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and Northern Arapaho Tribe passed resolutions to reclassify buffalo as wildlife rather than livestock, a change that’s happened within the last year. The Eastern Shoshone Tribe voted to make the switch this spring, while the Northern Arapaho Business Council signed a resolution this summer.

“A great accomplishment for the Northern Arapaho Tribe from NABC [the Northern Arapaho Business Council] for the continued conservation efforts of our Buffalo herd,” said Dennis Oneal, director of traditional resources of the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Northern Arapaho buffalo manager, in a press release shared by the Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative.

The next step is to get the change added into the two tribes’ shared game code, to create more protections and opportunities for habitat expansion.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
