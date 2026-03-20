Early season ticks, harm reduction in a vending machine, and more...
Stories
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This winter has been one of the warmest in Wyoming history. Milder winters means fair-weather critters, like ticks, are out and ready to bite earlier than usual. And with that comes disease concerns.
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Mark Engel reflects on his professional downhill ski racing and music making careers.
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Harm reduction is an approach that focuses on giving people the knowledge and tools to minimize harm in their own lives – think bike helmets, seat belts or even sunscreen. It’s also a big part of overdose prevention.
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The 2026 legislative session ushered in a new school funding model, a statewide literacy program and more. It’s now up to school districts to put those new laws into action.
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The time window for in-state care has shrunk to what providers say is "essentially a ban.”
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The city used to auction off surplus animals to ranchers. But six years ago, it started donating them to tribes instead. More than 170 animals have been gifted so far.
Listen to the Full Show
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Today on the show, it’s beginning to look a lot like tick season…. But in March? The creepy crawly critters can carry diseases. What to look for and how to stay safe. A new set of vending machines on the Wind River Reservation aim to help with drug abuse and mental health. And abortion is now illegal in Wyoming in most cases. Providers say women with unexpected pregnancies won't have many options. Those stories and more.