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Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Early season ticks, harm reduction in a vending machine, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Evan BallewHannah HabermannJeff VictorJenna McMurtryJoey SacketKamila Kudelska Rachel Cohen
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:34 PM MDT
A blonde haired woman stands in a grassy meadow with an insect net.
Teton County Weed and Pest District
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    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Early season ticks, harm reduction in a vending machine, and more...
    Wyoming Public Media
    Today on the show, it’s beginning to look a lot like tick season…. But in March? The creepy crawly critters can carry diseases. What to look for and how to stay safe. A new set of vending machines on the Wind River Reservation aim to help with drug abuse and mental health. And abortion is now illegal in Wyoming in most cases. Providers say women with unexpected pregnancies won't have many options. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu<br/>Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
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Evan Ballew
Born and raised in North Carolina, Evan has been sharing his love for independent music with KHOL and the Jackson community since 2022. Evan is a graduate of Drexel University’s Music Industry Program, where he started a record label with his roommates, produced albums, booked tours, and hand-crafted physical media for their bands. Now living in Teton Valley, Idaho, Evan hosts KHOL’s local music program “Intermountain Best“. When he’s not out at a show, Evan can be found fly fishing, hiking, or skiing through the beautiful landscape he’s lucky enough to call home.
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Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
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Jeff Victor
Leave a tip: jvictor@uwyo.edu
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
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Jenna McMurtry
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state’s NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she’s probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
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Joey Sacket
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Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
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Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
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