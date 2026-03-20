Early season ticks, harm reduction in a vending machine, and more...

Today on the show, it’s beginning to look a lot like tick season…. But in March? The creepy crawly critters can carry diseases. What to look for and how to stay safe. A new set of vending machines on the Wind River Reservation aim to help with drug abuse and mental health. And abortion is now illegal in Wyoming in most cases. Providers say women with unexpected pregnancies won't have many options. Those stories and more.

Listen • 49:57