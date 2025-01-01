Evan Ballew

Evan BallewJackson Hole Community Radio Music Director
Born and raised in North Carolina, Evan has been sharing his love for independent music with KHOL and the Jackson community since 2022. Evan is a graduate of Drexel University’s Music Industry Program, where he started a record label with his roommates, produced albums, booked tours, and hand-crafted physical media for their bands. Now living in Teton Valley, Idaho, Evan hosts KHOL’s local music program “Intermountain Best“. When he’s not out at a show, Evan can be found fly fishing, hiking, or skiing through the beautiful landscape he’s lucky enough to call home.