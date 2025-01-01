Evan Ballew

Born and raised in North Carolina, Evan has been sharing his love for independent music with KHOL and the Jackson community since 2022. Evan is a graduate of Drexel University’s Music Industry Program, where he started a record label with his roommates, produced albums, booked tours, and hand-crafted physical media for their bands. Now living in Teton Valley, Idaho, Evan hosts KHOL’s local music program “Intermountain Best“. When he’s not out at a show, Evan can be found fly fishing, hiking, or skiing through the beautiful landscape he’s lucky enough to call home.