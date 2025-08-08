First responder mental health, how a mural sounds, and more...
Steamboat Springs can close the Yampa River — a hotspot for tubing, swimming and fishing — when it's too low and hot.
A new executive order, firings of federal scientists and proposed cuts to federally funded academic research has health researchers worried – including at the University of Wyoming.
First responders are more likely to experience mental health conditions than the general public. This week, firefighters, police officers and therapy dogs met at a mental health conference in Casper to address the toll their jobs can take.
With reforms in place, California’s Karuk Tribe works to reestablish cultural burning as 'common practice'For millennia, Indigenous peoples have intentionally set fires to care for the land. Colonization and fire exclusion largely put an end to those practices, though the tradition endured. Now, California tribes have opened the door to a new era of cultural burning - a potential model for the rest of the West.
Researchers are working on the largest study of hail in the U.S. in 40 years.
