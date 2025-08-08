© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

First responder mental health, how a mural sounds, and more...

By Alex Hager,
Caitlin TanChris ClementsEvan BallewGrady KirkpatrickMurphy WoodhouseNicky OuelletOlivia WeitzRachel Cohen
Published August 8, 2025 at 5:14 PM MDT
Two people sit in front of a colorful mural depicting birds, bison, dragonflies, stars, butterflies, and reptiles. One person is holding a guitar.
Olivia Weitz
/
Wyoming Public Media
Interim Curator Hunter Old Elk and artist John Hitchcock worked together to design the mural and incorporate themes of the upcoming Buffalo Nation exhibition.
    First responder mental health, how a mural sounds, and more...
    Today on the show, first responders from across the state gathered recently for a mental health conference. Doctors, nurses, pharmacists, lab techs - almost all those professions get their first taste of science at college. A University of Wyoming professor speaks about what federal cuts could do to his program. And, we hear an artist translate a new mural at the Center of the West in Cody into sound. Those stories and more.

