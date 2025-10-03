Wyoming hospital funding, coal seam fires, and more...
Stories
As TerraPower constructs a training facility for its forthcoming nuclear power plant, Kemmerer’s administrator says getting the city ready is a point of stress. Partly because of budget cuts and impending coal mine job losses.
Towns like Pine Haven rely on a network of volunteer firefighters with limited resources to battle sometimes-deadly blazes. In Crook County, property tax cuts have slashed an account meant for new fire engines and equipment.
With slashed property taxes, weed and pest managers seek stability for programs like trained dogs.
Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann chatted with Gibson before she headed to Italy for her last race of the season at the finale of the Golden Trail World Series.
On the Flathead Indian Reservation in Northwest Montana, picking apples means there’s less food to attract bears.
Multiple actions taken at the state and federal levels are hurting the already fragile financial system of these health care providers, including what has been at the heart of the federal government shutdown. However, all in the industry are eyeing a new bucket of federal money that they hope will help hospitals emerge from these dire financial straits.
Over the summer, an executive order from President Trump called for the consolidation of federal wildfire programs "to the maximum degree practicable." The secretaries of Interior and Agriculture recently released their plans responding to that and other demands – and they've garnered praise and criticism.
It wasn’t a typical fall day at one of the most popular national parks in the country. The night before, the federal government shut down, leaving fewer workers on the job. Yet the Trump Administration decided that national parks should largely remain open, nonetheless.
Today on the show, Wyoming hospitals are feeling a little out of balance as they watch federal and state actions make their finances teeter. Fires in the northeast ignited a bunch of coal seams last year. Now, three counties want to map them. And, A Wyoming trail runner just medaled at the World Championships. Those stories and more.