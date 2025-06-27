Public land sales, accessible trails, and more...
Stories
-
There’s a lot in flux with the public land sale proposal. Reporters debrief the latest updates, context and responses from Wyomingites.
-
Plus there’s no guarantee the public would maintain access.
-
As Wyoming starts recalibrating its public school funding, state educators and parents have brought a second lawsuit alleging the state is failing to support its schools.
-
Several staff members say the school culture changed after the Albany County School District superintendent hired a new principal without stakeholder input.
-
Some local officials in the Mountain West say federal land could be used in certain cases to ease the region's housing crisis. But they view a plan from Senate Republicans as going much farther than the solutions that have worked in their areas.
-
Wyoming PBS alum Ruby Calvert doesn’t want to see ‘public media go down on my watch’.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on Open Spaces, there’s been a lot of talk about large swaths of public land going up for sale to help with housing in the West. We break down what’s actually at stake. School's out for the summer, but a lot is happening in the state’s education system - two lawsuits and school funding recalibration. And the current chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, or CPB, is Wyoming’s own Ruby Calvert. She speaks on potential cuts to public media. Those stories and more.