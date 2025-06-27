Public land sales, accessible trails, and more...

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Caitlin Tan
Dante Filpula AnkneyHanna MerzbachJeff VictorKamila Kudelska Nicky OuelletMelodie EdwardsRachel CohenSophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:08 PM MDT
A woman speaks on concrete steps before a crowd holding signs about public lands.
    Today on Open Spaces, there’s been a lot of talk about large swaths of public land going up for sale to help with housing in the West. We break down what’s actually at stake. School's out for the summer, but a lot is happening in the state’s education system - two lawsuits and school funding recalibration. And the current chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, or CPB, is Wyoming’s own Ruby Calvert. She speaks on potential cuts to public media. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she's reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast 'Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn't reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.

Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
Melodie Edwards
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

