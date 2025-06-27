© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Public land sales, accessible trails, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published June 27, 2025 at 3:22 PM MDT
Today on Open Spaces, there’s been a lot of talk about large swaths of public land going up for sale to help with housing in the West. We break down what’s actually at stake. School's out for the summer, but a lot is happening in the state’s education system - two lawsuits and school funding recalibration. And the current chair of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, or CPB, is Wyoming’s own Ruby Calvert. She speaks on potential cuts to public media. Those stories and more.

