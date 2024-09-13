Wildfire updates, concealed carry at UW, and more...
Stories
-
First Native American woman to be a Wyoming legislator discusses her retirement from Cheyenne, accomplishmentsEarlier this year, Sen. Affie Ellis (R-Cheyenne) announced her retirement from the Wyoming Senate, where she helped pass legislation relating to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples' crisis, among other measures.
-
Eastern Idaho and western Wyoming are hotspots for salmon shares from Bristol Bay, Alaska. Customers are increasingly buying wild sockeye in bulk because they say it tastes better, and they want to support small businesses.
-
How a Wind River Reservation crew’s behind-the-scenes work keeps firefighters going on Togwotee PassThe Fish Creek Fire has been burning for nearly a month up on Togwotee Pass. It’s currently around 25,000 acres, moving through dry forest in mountainous terrain. A camp crew from the Wind River Reservation has been tackling the behind-the-scenes work needed to keep the operation running.
-
“Imagine yourself as the cow”: A new ranching degree at UW teaches leadership through hands-on learningIt’s no secret that ranchers are having a hard time. They’ve got more drought, more conflict, and expensive land. And they’re no spring chickens – the average age of a rancher these days is 58. But this fall the University of Wyoming launched a new degree called Ranch Management and Agricultural Leadership (RMAL). The goal is to re-envision the rancher of the future. This summer, the program’s first registered student attended a UW-sponsored ranch camp for ag students who attended from around the world.
-
Wildfires have burned homes and killed cattle this summer. Just this week, several new starts sparked evacuation orders in Campbell and Albany counties, and crews still have their hands full with the Fish Creek Fire on Togwotee Pass. Wyoming Public Radio’s Nicky Ouellet recently caught up with Jerod DeLay. He’s the state’s fire management officer. They talked about how this year stacks up and what we can expect for the rest of the season.
-
A couple of summers ago, the nonprofit StoryCorps hosted an oral history project here in Wyoming, in which veterans and their families recorded honest and personal stories about their military experience. This time, 64-year-old Tim Shepard looks back on his extensive military career, sharing the wisdom he has learned along the way with StoryCorps' Military Voices Manager Hazel Diaz.
Listen to the Full Show
-
