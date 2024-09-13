© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Wildfire updates, concealed carry at UW, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:15 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the show, the latest draft for how to manage millions of acres of federal lands in southwest Wyoming attempts compromise but there is still a chance for litigation. It’s been a pretty big year for wildfires in Wyoming. The state fire management officer says working with partners has been key. We hear from students at the University of Wyoming about changes happening on campus, like the possibility of carrying concealed weapons. And we check in with retiring State Senator Affie Ellis. Those stories and more.

