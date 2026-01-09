Ski patrollers choose not to unionize, international park fees, and more...
The majority of justices upheld abortion access in Wyoming. How did we get here, and what’s next?
Jackson’s news comes as some patrollers at other ski areas are striking over similar calls for higher wages, better healthcare and more focus on retaining institutional knowledge on the hill.
During December and January, Tough Guys Lighting and Landscaping puts on its Winter Lights Festival in Laramie’s Washington Park. The Whoville Cocoa Hut allows charities and non-profits to sell hot chocolate at the park.
The overall feeling of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix three months after co-founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University was one of determination to carry out his legacy.
Starting on Jan. 1, international visitors to some of the most visited national parks will face price increases. Some businesses are concerned about a decline of visitors or spending, while others aren't anticipating large impacts.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, abortion will remain legal in Wyoming for now. We dig into the crux of the arguments from the Wyoming Supreme Court including a look back at the passing of one key constitutional right. The property tax bill for your home might be going away, maybe forever. That’s if some state lawmakers get their way. We’ll also hear how despite a federal boost, coal still struggled in 2025. And local community fundraising is becoming more important to some Laramie based non-profits. Those stories and more.