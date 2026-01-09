© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

Ski patrollers choose not to unionize, international park fees, and more...

By Caitlin Tan,
Camryn SanchezChris ClementsDante Filpula AnkneyHanna MerzbachIsabelle HuntRachel CohenSophia Boyd-Fliegel
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:28 PM MST
    Today on the show, abortion will remain legal in Wyoming for now. We dig into the crux of the arguments from the Wyoming Supreme Court including a look back at the passing of one key constitutional right. The property tax bill for your home might be going away, maybe forever. That’s if some state lawmakers get their way. We’ll also hear how despite a federal boost, coal still struggled in 2025. And local community fundraising is becoming more important to some Laramie based non-profits. Those stories and more.

Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu<br/>Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
Camryn Sanchez
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn’t reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.

Hanna Merzbach
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Isabelle Hunt
Isabelle Hunt is pursuing a bachelor’s in English and Spanish at the University of Wyoming. She loves all things language—including music, books, and conversation. In her free time, Isabelle is outside, hiking, skiing, or exploring Laramie’s community.
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel
Sophia Boyd-Fliegel oversees the newsroom at KHOL in Jackson. Before radio, she was a print politics reporter at the Jackson Hole News&Guide. Sophia grew up in Seattle and studied human biology and English at Stanford University.

