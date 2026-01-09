© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Open Spaces: Podcast

Ski patrollers choose not to unionize, international park fees, and more...

By Wyoming Public Media
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:24 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the show, abortion will remain legal in Wyoming for now. We dig into the crux of the arguments from the Wyoming Supreme Court including a look back at the passing of one key constitutional right. The property tax bill for your home might be going away, maybe forever. That’s if some state lawmakers get their way. We’ll also hear how despite a federal boost, coal still struggled in 2025. And local community fundraising is becoming more important to some Laramie based non-profits. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces: Podcast
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media