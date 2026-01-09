Ski patrollers choose not to unionize, international park fees, and more...

Today on the show, abortion will remain legal in Wyoming for now. We dig into the crux of the arguments from the Wyoming Supreme Court including a look back at the passing of one key constitutional right. The property tax bill for your home might be going away, maybe forever. That’s if some state lawmakers get their way. We’ll also hear how despite a federal boost, coal still struggled in 2025. And local community fundraising is becoming more important to some Laramie based non-profits. Those stories and more.