University of Wyoming students share thoughts on a changing campus

As students at the University of Wyoming settle in for another year of classes, cold weather and Cowboy football, they’re also in for potential changes. The university is considering possible rules for students to conceal carry firearms on campus. Lawmakers recently axed funding for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. So Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger caught up with students to ask how they’re thinking about life at and after college – and whether they’ll stick around Wyoming. At the direction of Gov. Mark Gordon, UW is considering changes to its policy about concealed weapons in public spaces – like here in the student union. The Board of Trustees will take up comment during a Sept. 26 meeting in Laramie.

“Bad idea, since we're in Wyoming,” said second-year Miles Wilson. “It's not like it hasn't been done before, with or without policy. So hopefully it wouldn't make a big difference.

“Personally, I'm in favor of that,” said third-year Bowden Tumminello. “I've got friends at other college campuses throughout the U.S. that allow that. I'm surprised it's not a thing in Wyoming. I don't think it would cause an issue because so far my interactions with people here on campus, specifically those that would carry guns, have been very positive. Everyone seemed extremely responsible and I can't see it being a problem.

“I think, it's hard to say,” said first-year Madison McMahon. “Because from where I'm from, and like my family background, concealed carry is OK. Just cause, men suck. So it's safety for women, especially in situations where a man can overpower. But, it's also, school shootings and such, it's hard to have that in a school environment. It just depends on the people and how they're going to use it.

In May of this year, lawmakers cut block funding to the university for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs . UW’s Multicultural Affairs office has since been changed to the Pokes Center For Community Resources , and any clubs under the former office will have to be self-funded.

“It's devastating,” said second-year Geordi Ramon Garcia. “I still remember, on the first year I transferred here back in 2022, it was there. I actually got to know a lot of people. Plus, I feel like [it was] a very safe place, very diverse place., and I was [sad] when I found out this semester that they closed it down.

The Pokes Center occupies the same physical space as the former Multicultural Affairs office, but students mentioned the atmosphere of Pride flags, light music and celebration of diversity no longer occupy that space in a way that they once had.

Second-year and former Wyoming Public Radio intern Peyton Holstrom said she didn’t know much about the closure, a common view among students around campus.

“I feel like that's probably going to have a couple negative effects, considering that's probably something our campus would need, Holstrom said.

The Cowboy State has struggled to retain young people and graduates in recent years . Many first-years, like Boodey Smith who are still exploring the possibilities, like Wyoming and see a future here.

“I've lived in Wyoming my entire life so I really enjoy it here,” Smith said. “Ideally I would like to find a job here, but definitely an economic reason. For everything else I love living here.”

Second-year Mayesha Samih Khan and third-year Vin Meester aren’t sure whether Wyoming can offer them the next steps in their careers.

“I've already started looking for jobs but not many jobs in Wyoming,” Khan said. “So it's more about Colorado, most offices have branches in Colorado rather than in Wyoming. So yeah, I'm thinking of moving from Wyoming to Colorado or nearby states like Utah.”

I'm a policy analyst, so I work for the state government,” Meester said. “I can really find a job anywhere. But I think, ultimately, Wyoming's politics have a tendency to be very partisan towards conservatism and towards the right side of politics. So it's difficult for people like me, who often work in very nonpartisan environments, to find careers without having very outspoken conservative views in politics in Wyoming. So it's unlikely that I'll end up staying here.”