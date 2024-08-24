© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
UW seeks public feedback on repealing "dangerous weapons" ban

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published August 24, 2024 at 9:38 AM MDT
A nickel-plated revolver pokes out of a black leather hip holster.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
The University of Wyoming is considering whether to allow firearms like the revolver in this man's holster on campus.

The University of Wyoming (UW) is considering whether to allow concealed carry on campus.

UW regulations currently forbid students, employees and others from carrying or storing "dangerous weapons" on campus. But that rule was nearly eliminated this year, when lawmakers passed a bill explicitly allowing guns on public school and university campuses.

Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed the bill, but directed the university — along with community colleges and school districts — to start a conversation about allowing concealed firearms on campus.

UW has now laid out a range of proposals and is asking for community feedback through an online survey. The proposed policies would keep the ban, loosen it, or allow "unlimited" concealed carry on campus.

The survey is open through Sept. 6. The university will also host a dedicated public comment period, for in-person comment, during the Board of Trustees meeting Sept. 26.
