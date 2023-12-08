© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces
December 8, 2023

By Caitlin Tan,
Hannah Habermann, Jordan Uplinger, Kamila Kudelska, Sierra Alvarez, Will Walkey
Published December 8, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST
University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl stands in front of players, coaches and staff on the sidelines of a a game.
Courtesy of University of Wyoming Athletics.
Craig Bohl heads into the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl with a 60-60 record at the helm of the Wyoming football program.
    Today on the show the University of Wyoming head football coach is retiring after 10 seasons. Craig Bohl brought consistency and toughness to the program and delivered some huge wins. We’ll have more on Craig Bohl’s legacy. Wyoming has the most people who take their own life per capita in the country. Getting help for mental health problems is not easy for firearms owners. Driving an electric vehicle requires battery chargers…kind of like gas stations. And Wyoming is a bit of a desert for the chargers. Those stories and more, coming up on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.

Open Spaces
