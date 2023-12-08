December 8, 2023
Segments
-
Tourism is a $4.5 billion industry in Wyoming, partly because of its huge roadtrip destinations. With more Americans driving electric vehicles than ever, road trippers coming through Wyoming need access to EV chargers, something the doesn't have a lot of -- at least not yet.
-
The Northern Arapaho Tribe is taking a case against the Department of Health and Human Services to the U.S. Supreme Court. The lawsuit in question, Becerra v. Northern Arapaho Tribe, revolves around funding for health care and questions of tribal self-governance – and its outcome could have a big impact on the financial future of the tribe.
-
Have you ever heard of the “Betabeleros”? Neither had University of Wyoming Professors, Professor Conxita Domenech and Professor Chelsea Escalante. That was until they came across a 1920s newspaper called “La Pagina Espanol”. Published entirely in Spanish, this special page in the Powell Tribune was made for communities of Mexican-American Beet Farmers, aka Betabeleros in the area. Wyoming Public Radio's Jordan Uplinger spoke with them about their findings
-
Wyoming has a growing maternity care shortage, and WyoFile’s Katie Klingsporn has taken the time to dig into the causes and impacts of the lack of resources for expecting mothers in the state. Her investigative work is being released throughout December every Wednesday. The first article told the stories of many families who have upended their lives to find care.
-
More than half of the firearms deaths in the U.S. are done by suicide, and Wyoming has the highest number of people who take their own life per capita in the country. Getting help for mental health problems is not easy for firearm owners. And this conference is part of Hlebinsky’s mission to get rid of the stigma gun owners feel about getting help.
-
For decades, Native Americans were sent off to boarding schools run by the federal government or religious groups. They were stripped of cultural ties and forced to assimilate into an American lifestyle.
-
University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl is retiring at the end of this season. He built a legacy of consistency and toughness in 10 years in Laramie – a place where it’s not always easy to win.
Listen to the full show
-
Today on the show the University of Wyoming head football coach is retiring after 10 seasons. Craig Bohl brought consistency and toughness to the program and delivered some huge wins. We’ll have more on Craig Bohl’s legacy. Wyoming has the most people who take their own life per capita in the country. Getting help for mental health problems is not easy for firearms owners. Driving an electric vehicle requires battery chargers…kind of like gas stations. And Wyoming is a bit of a desert for the chargers. Those stories and more, coming up on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.