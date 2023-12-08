December 8, 2023

Today on the show the University of Wyoming head football coach is retiring after 10 seasons. Craig Bohl brought consistency and toughness to the program and delivered some huge wins. We’ll have more on Craig Bohl’s legacy. Wyoming has the most people who take their own life per capita in the country. Getting help for mental health problems is not easy for firearms owners. Driving an electric vehicle requires battery chargers…kind of like gas stations. And Wyoming is a bit of a desert for the chargers. Those stories and more, coming up on Open Spaces from Wyoming Public Radio News.

