Casper Airport saw its highest number of November flights in over a decade

The Casper Natrona County International Airport hit a 10 year high for November traffic, seeing 8,339 flights depart last month, the highest number since 2015.

"It means people are choosing to fly local and stay here and keep their dollars in town and in the county," said Airport Communications and Air Service Manager Katie Reed.

Reed said part of the increase is likely thanks to people being more aware of the airport and the services it provides.

"We've been working really hard to provide consistent service," she said. "While we can't control delays or cancellations, that's through the airlines, we've been trying to make sure that our airport is a place that people know about and choose to use."

While the government shutdown had a negative impact on travel across the country, Reed said Casper experienced the opposite.

"While a lot of places saw cancellations, the Casper airport actually saw an increase in passengers in October and November despite the shutdown lasting both of those months."

With the increase, Reed said the airport has an opportunity to potentially get more carriers to come to Casper in the future.

"It's not a guarantee, but having that data to support why airlines should bring their flights here is having people show up to the airport and use the airport. It's a good sign all around and hopefully, because people are coming here, we can help provide back what they want from us," she said.

As Christmas approaches, Reed expected it to be a busy time in the airport, as it has been throughout the entire year.

The airport on track to surpass 100,000 passengers who have flown through the airport.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.