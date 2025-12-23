© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 23

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 23, 2025 at 7:37 AM MST

Astronomical winter started on Sunday. In honor of that, here’s a look at the coldest and snowiest towns in the state.

Last year, the Casper Star-Tribune talked with Chris Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Riverton, to get the data.

The coldest town in the state? Bondurant. The average temperature there in December, January, and February is 11.5 degrees. Nearby Daniel is the runner-up, with an average temperature of 12 degrees. Big Piney comes in third with an average of 13.3 degrees. However, for a while, Big Piney was known as the “Icebox of the Nation” for having the coldest temperatures year-round. That title has since been reassigned.

The town of Moose is the snowiest in the state. It gets an average of 164.3 inches of powder a year. Pahaska, near the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park, comes in second with 153.5 inches per year. Bedford, in Star Valley, is a close third with 152.2 inches. The South Entrance and Old Faithful measuring stations in Yellowstone dwarf those averages, but they’re not towns, so we’re not counting them.

As a bonus, the windiest town in Wyoming is Rawlins, with Cheyenne and Laramie tied for a close second. Casper comes in third. Worland is the least windy.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel