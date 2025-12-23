Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 23

Astronomical winter started on Sunday. In honor of that, here’s a look at the coldest and snowiest towns in the state.

Last year, the Casper Star-Tribune talked with Chris Jones, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Riverton, to get the data.

The coldest town in the state? Bondurant. The average temperature there in December, January, and February is 11.5 degrees. Nearby Daniel is the runner-up, with an average temperature of 12 degrees. Big Piney comes in third with an average of 13.3 degrees. However, for a while, Big Piney was known as the “Icebox of the Nation” for having the coldest temperatures year-round. That title has since been reassigned.

The town of Moose is the snowiest in the state. It gets an average of 164.3 inches of powder a year. Pahaska, near the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park, comes in second with 153.5 inches per year. Bedford, in Star Valley, is a close third with 152.2 inches. The South Entrance and Old Faithful measuring stations in Yellowstone dwarf those averages, but they’re not towns, so we’re not counting them.

As a bonus, the windiest town in Wyoming is Rawlins, with Cheyenne and Laramie tied for a close second. Casper comes in third. Worland is the least windy.