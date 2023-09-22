September 22, 2023
Segments
Tens of thousands of mule deer and pronghorn died in southwest Wyoming this past winter and spring, causing the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to drastically reduce the hunting season. But some hunters are taking it a step further.
The land and its waterways have long been sacred to Indigenous people, and they know how to care for it well. Now, some conservation groups are recruiting Indigenous youth to restore and protect these areas.
The Ucross Foundation is preparing for its 40th Anniversary Gala. Wyoming Public Radio’s Grady Kirkpatrick spoke with a recent artist-in-residence about her experience and the event.
Sagebrush ecosystem restoration on the Wind River Reservation grows deeper roots with recent federal fundingSagebrush ecosystem conservation got another big boost in September, thanks to the Biden Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The US Fish and Wildlife Service announced more than $10.5 million of funding for projects throughout the West and on the Wind River Reservation.
A new nonprofit, the Wyoming Immigrant Advocacy Project, will offer assistance to the growing community in Teton County.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Department of Education, and office of Gov. Mark Gordon announced a conservation education initiative aimed at students in upper elementary grades and above in an effort to educate them about the outdoors and introduce them to careers in wildlife. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with the Game and Fish’s Nish Goicolea about the innovative new initiative.
Fall means it’s hunting season for many residents in our region. One popular way to hunt and fish is to lease land from private property owners for a more one-of-a-kind experience, and technology is changing the way people find these opportunities.
