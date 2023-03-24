March 24, 2023
Segments
-
Some Laramie County residents are concerned for their air quality due to oil and gas development in their communitiesOne can see hundreds of homes all on a couple acres of prairie, and mixed in with these houses is oil and gas development. Driving through one passes a home and then a couple pump jacks, and then past another home one sees a drilling rig. Oil and gas activity significantly picked up in Laramie County about 10 years ago, and in the years since, it has moved into residential areas. The Cheyenne Area Landowners Coalition advocates for residents that are concerned about this development.
-
A transcontinental trail that’s being constructed on abandoned railroad beds is slowly connecting the East and West coasts. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Patrick Harrington of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office about the Cowboy State’s planned segment of the Great American Rail-Trail.
-
Students and staff at Newcastle High School have had to adapt to a virtual learning environment for some of their math classes. That’s because a teacher resigned in early September and the school was unable to find an in-person replacement.
-
A Teton County district judge questioned state lawmakers’ recent move to define abortion as "not healthcare."
-
The University of Wyoming (UW) has graduates across the world. The relationships that come from that vast network serve important roles in research. But sometimes, that network helps with more than just research collaboration. Dr. Basant Giri founded the Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences in Nepal. It got its start in part thanks to a UW professor. Wyoming Public Radio’s Ivy Engel spoke to Giri about the institute and its ties to UW.
-
A Wyoming Public Media podcast on where humans and our habitat meet has come back after a two-year hiatus. HumaNature's new season is currently underway. Wyoming Public Radio’s Kamila Kudelska spoke with the new HumaNature host and producer Megan Feighery on how the podcast was revived and her personal connections to the show.
-
Back in December, a Riverton man’s death prompted conversations about resources for the unhoused population in Fremont County. Wyoming Public Radio’s Taylar Stagner found that that tragedy galvanized the community to come together and talk about how to fix the problem. Stagner attended the summit for Our Unhoused Neighbors in mid-March.
-
It’s been a tough year for cryptocurrency – especially with the collapse of the massive exchange FTX. Yet, some Mountain West states are still courting crypto companies.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, abortions were illegal in the state for a few days early this week, but they are legal once more. Some say the battle is far from over. Due to a teacher resignation earlier this school year, students at Newcastle High School have had to adapt to virtual learning for math classes. The University of Wyoming has graduates across the world. And sometimes, that connection helps others get their start. And we’ll hear from the host of the new season of Wyoming Public Media’s podcast HumaNature. Those stories and more.