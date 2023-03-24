Open Spaces, March 24, 2023

Today on the show, abortions were illegal in the state for a few days early this week, but they are legal once more. Some say the battle is far from over. Due to a teacher resignation earlier this school year, students at Newcastle High School have had to adapt to virtual learning for math classes. The University of Wyoming has graduates across the world. And sometimes, that connection helps others get their start. And we’ll hear from the host of the new season of Wyoming Public Media’s podcast HumaNature. Those stories and more.