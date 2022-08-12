August 12, 2022
Today on the show An Arapaho headdress is in a London museum, and a young Indigenous law student is helping bring it back. A new University of Wyoming poll confirms that things don't look good for Liz Cheney. Western communities are trying to crack down on human-bear conflicts, but that's a tall task. And a look at the Wyoming Cowboys football team. Those stories and more.
Segments
This week a new University of Wyoming poll conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis center between July 25th and August 6th shows that Harriet Hageman holds a nearly 30 point lead over U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in their battle for the Republican House primary election. University of Wyoming Political Scientist Jim King has analyzed the poll and tells Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck what the numbers say and how some additional questions shed light on what voters think.
It's been awhile since people have doubted the Wyoming Cowboys football team. But after losing its top two quarterbacks, its top running back, receiver, along with several key defensive players, Wyoming has been picked fifth in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference. But the majority of media members who voted believe that position is warranted after Wyoming struggled in conference play last year.
First ever first responder mental health and wellness conference hopes to increase awareness of needThe state legislature allocated $25,000 of the budget to address high rates of suicides among first responders in the state. This money was taken by the Wyoming Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) and utilized to create the first ever First Responders Health and Wellness Conference that will take place August 22-24 in Casper. Wyoming Public Radio's Kamila Kudelska spoke with POST executive director Chris Walsh on why the conference is needed.
Climate change is causing the American West to experience what’s now being called a megadrought…the worst water shortage in 1,200 years. The Ogallala Aquifer is a huge underground water source supplying eight states where it may seem safely stored away. But as one ranching community in southeast Wyoming is finding out…that water is disappearing. Part of the problem is that water law hasn’t kept up with emerging science.
Dryland wheat farming on Colorado’s Eastern Plains has never been easy. But there’s a new and growing challenge. A native bug that has lived on the plains for at least 150 years has now become a scourge of the wheat fields.
At the Ethete powwow this summer, the University of Wyoming Stealing Culture team was honored for their work getting Alyson White Eagle Sounding Sides to London to see Chief Yellowcalf's headdress. White Eagle Sounding Sides is one of Yellowcalf's descendants and the first Arapaho to see his headdress at the British Museum in London in one hundred years.
Teton County starts to require some to have bear resistant trash cans to reduce human-bear conflictsTeton County lawmakers passed a law this year trying to reduce future conflicts. They’re now requiring people in some parts of Jackson Hole to secure their trash and other attractants, something studies show is the number one cause of human-bear friction.