Open Spaces

August 12, 2022

Published August 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM MDT
A close up view of the beadwork on Chief Yellowcalf's headdress.
Alyson White Eagle Sounding Sides
    Open Spaces: Podcast
    Open Spaces August 12, 2022
    Ivy Engel
    Today on the show An Arapaho headdress is in a London museum, and a young Indigenous law student is helping bring it back. A new University of Wyoming poll confirms that things don't look good for Liz Cheney. Western communities are trying to crack down on human-bear conflicts, but that's a tall task. And a look at the Wyoming Cowboys football team. Those stories and more.
