UW Political Scientist says the U.S. House primary is a referendum on Cheney

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published August 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT
Courtesy University of Wyoming

This week a new University of Wyoming poll conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis center between July 25th and August 6th shows that Harriet Hageman holds a nearly 30 point lead over U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in their battle for the Republican House primary election. University of Wyoming Political Scientist Jim King has analyzed the poll and tells Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck what the numbers say and how some additional questions shed light on what voters think.

Open Spaces Electionsprimary electionCongresswoman Liz CheneyHarriet Hageman
Bob Beck
Bob Beck has been News Director of Wyoming Public Radio since 1988. During his time as News Director WPR has won over 100 national, regional and state news awards.
See stories by Bob Beck
