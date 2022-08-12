UW Political Scientist says the U.S. House primary is a referendum on Cheney

This week a new University of Wyoming poll conducted by the Wyoming Survey and Analysis center between July 25th and August 6th shows that Harriet Hageman holds a nearly 30 point lead over U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in their battle for the Republican House primary election. University of Wyoming Political Scientist Jim King has analyzed the poll and tells Wyoming Public Radio’s Bob Beck what the numbers say and how some additional questions shed light on what voters think.