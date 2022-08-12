Teton County starts to require some to have bear resistant trash cans to reduce human-bear conflicts

At the National Elk Refuge near downtown Jackson in early August, Drew Gath helped unload a semi-truck jam packed with hundreds of bear-resistant trash cans. They’re made of a thick black plastic and feature an automatically locking lid and notches even the most nimble paws couldn’t break into.

Gath is the program director for Jackson Hole Bear Solutions , a new nonprofit delivering these cans to Teton County residents.

“They're [trash cans] tested up at a wilderness refuge in Montana where they have grizzlies and wolves,” Gath said. “And they fill these with fish meal, rotten meat, anything bears really want to get into, and let them hammer on these for an hour or two.”

A common saying around Jackson is, ‘a fed bear is a dead bear.’ They’re opportunistic, omnivorous, and not picky. Gath said if a grizzly or black bear finds an open dumpster, or livestock feed, or even a bird feeder, they’ll become habituated to those foods.

“They have a really good memory. Really good sense of direction,” Gath said. “If they get into your trash one time they get a food reward.”

That puts people in a dangerous situation. Last fall, arguably the most famous bear in the world, Grizzly 399, went viral when she waltzed right through downtown Jackson with her four cubs. Wildlife managers were concerned that she was looking to stock up before hibernation.

Dan Thompson heads the large carnivore section of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department. He said food-conditioned bears become increasingly bold over time if they aren’t dealt with.

“They start doing things. Pushing people out of hammocks. Taking food, literally from people in their backpack holding it. We don't have a lot of options if it gets to that point,” Thompson said.

One of Grizzly 399’s young cubs was killed earlier this summer because it was hanging around homes. Conflicts that bears have with people and livestock have risen by more than 30 percent in the past decade, according to Game & Fish. After consulting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, t he department killed 30 bears last year .

Thompson said the main reason is that more people are living near public lands or recreating there. Plus, grizzlies and black bears are actually expanding their territory and their numbers have recovered.

“People use the term coexist all the time. Well, the reality of that is there's going to be conflicts,” Thompson said. “There's going to be negative things that happen to people and negative things that happen to bears if you're going to have a high density of both in the landscape.”

That’s why Teton County lawmakers passed a law this year trying to reduce future conflicts. They’re now requiring people in some parts of Jackson Hole to secure their trash and other attractants, something studies show is the number one cause of human-bear friction.

Kristen Combs, the executive director of Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, pushed for these changes.

“Our ecosystems desperately need these, you know, large apex predators, and large carnivores in order to function properly,” Combs said. “A lot of times this place looks like a wildlife paradise, but then you scratch a little deeper beneath the surface, and you find out that, like, things could be healthier. Things could be better.”

There’s still a long way to go. These new laws need to be enforced, and Combs wants them to eventually extend further.

An estimated 3,500 cans also need to be distributed. Gath at Jackson Hole Bear Solutions is taking donations for people who can’t afford $300 for a can. And he’s hoping to get the latest delivery out to people as soon as possible.

“As we start to move deeper into the fall, closer to the fall, bears, they're really trying to stock up for hibernation,” Gath said. “They increase their appetites, and they'll travel farther to get food at that time. That's called hyperphagia for bears, and that's definitely the time when conflicts are more likely.”

Jackson Hole is not the only location taking action. Lake Tahoe is upping education efforts following a high-profile incident there. Southwestern Colorado communities are being issued grants to manage wildlife. And some Montana towns are looking to create new conflict mitigation plans.

In all cases, wildlife managers say the key to limiting high-profile is greater awareness from tourists and residents.

