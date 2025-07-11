Superintendent talks funding, concealed carry laws, and more...
Stories
-
States that use Colorado River water need to agree on new rules for sharing it by 2026. If they don't, they will likely end up in messy court battles.
-
A new analysis found that states that went in a similar direction as Wyoming saw more gun-related injuries. We unpack Wyoming’s law and see how school districts are responding to the end of gun-free zones.
-
Director Angi Bruce breaks down why proposed big changes to landowner licenses are getting so much pushback. Plus, she outlines why the regulations may be coming for commercial angling guides.
-
A family duo takes us on a ride to find a scar-faced grizzly, as the iconic bruins’ future remains uncertain.
-
Superintendent Megan Degenfelder hopes lawmakers will tackle mental health, nutrition and teacher salaries during recalibration. She’s also hoping for a swift resolution to a lawsuit brought by educators and parents.
-
Consolidating wildfire response could professionalize the field and increase efficiencies, according to the expert WPR talked to. But it could also mean fewer of the collaborations that reduce the risk of destructive burns.
-
Farrell Hayes represents something that veteran firefighters say is harder to come by these days: a young person who wants to get involved in firefighting.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, most gun-free zones in Wyoming are null and void after a law went into effect this month. We check in with Wyoming’s Superintendent of Public Instruction on the recent lawsuit pausing school vouchers from getting distributed. Some people in our region are waiting for the day they can hunt grizzly bears. And others are happy hunting with a camera. Those stories and more.