Superintendent talks funding, concealed carry laws, and more...

By Alex Hager,
Chris ClementsHanna MerzbachJeff VictorKamila Kudelska Lauren Paterson / NWPBNicky Ouellet
Published July 11, 2025 at 5:38 PM MDT
A young man dresses in camo looking at a screen coming off a large video camera, amid grass.
Tanner Haver, 25, shoots wildlife through the lens of his camera. He says grizzly bears are his favorite animals to capture.
    Today on the show, most gun-free zones in Wyoming are null and void after a law went into effect this month. We check in with Wyoming’s Superintendent of Public Instruction on the recent lawsuit pausing school vouchers from getting distributed. Some people in our region are waiting for the day they can hunt grizzly bears. And others are happy hunting with a camera. Those stories and more.

Alex Hager
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: cclemen7@uwyo.edu
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
See stories by Chris Clements
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
See stories by Hanna Merzbach
Jeff Victor
Leave a tip: jvictor@uwyo.edu
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
See stories by Jeff Victor
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Lauren Paterson / NWPB
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet