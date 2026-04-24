A state grant helps build infrastructure

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now , a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

Housing and infrastructure continue to be a hot topic across the state, but state leaders voiced concerns at today's State Loan and Investment Board SLIB meeting regarding immigration and access to future housing.

SLIB held a meeting at the Capitol to discuss some housing projects and funding for infrastructure, but some Real ID requirements are raising questions as to whether that violates the Fair Housing Act.

Earlier this year, the legislature gave SLIB the task of divvying up $5 million through an "Unmet Housing Needs" grant program.

Officials received 10 times, or $53 million, worth of requests for those funds.

The 5-person board approved 9 of the approximate 23 project applications, and state auditor Kristie Racines says this will lay the groundwork.

"We did spend the whole $5 million, and I think what I really focused on was projects that provided infrastructure to unlock residential development," she said.

These projects include water, sewer, and road infrastructure.

Secretary of State Chuck Gray brought up amendments requiring the Real ID for applicants for housing so that they would not be given out to " illegal immigrants."

This language is already embedded into these programs, allowing only legal citizens to benefit from these subsidies.