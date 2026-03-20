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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Cheyenne man running for governor switches parties

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published March 20, 2026 at 8:16 AM MDT
Jospeh Kibler is running for Wyoming governor.
Joseph Kibler
Jospeh Kibler is running for Wyoming governor.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Joseph Kibler initially announced his candidacy for governor as a Republican but has since changed to the Constitution Party.

Kibler moved to the Cheyenne area in 2020 from California. He owns a website and marketing business and is a former firefighter.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Kibler “sees this move to run with a third party as a challenge to the ‘chokehold’ major political parties have over Wyoming and across the nation.”

His main principles are faith, family, freedom and the future.

“I want to look at everything as[king], ‘Are we addressing the root of the problem?’ And if we’re not addressing the root cause of issues, why are we talking about it all?” said Kibler in his campaign video. “Let’s stop wasting money throwing [it] at symptoms and start really looking at how we can create a healthy, thriving society and state.”

His campaign prioritizes local control, transparency and people-first solutions.

Kibler and Democratic candidate Gabriel Green are the only non-Republicans so far in the race.

There are four Republican candidates, including current Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, current state Sen. Eric Barlow (R-Gillette) and former U.S. Marine Brent Bien.

The primary election is on Aug. 18.
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Politics & Government governorWyomingElections
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
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