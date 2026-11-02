© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming State Parks to undergo rule changes

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published November 2, 2026 at 3:36 PM MST
Campsite at a state park near Yellowstone’s East entrance.
Wyoming State Parks
Campsites at Buffalo Bill State Park are about 40 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming State Parks is making some changes and relaxing some long standing rules. It’s the first comprehensive update in decades.

Among the changes: Non-campers no longer have to leave park lands by 10 p.m.. Drones will be permitted with written permission from the park superintendent. Class 1 E-bikes, that don’t have a throttle, will be allowed on designated non-motorized trails. Camping permits will be extended until 11:00 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m.

Some other changes reduce campsite occupancy from 10 to eight, and pets must no longer be left alone.

They go into effect Jan.1, 2027.

Other changes can be found on the State Parks Website.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy state parksOutdoor Recreationcamping
Bob Beck
Bob Beck moved to Wyoming from Syracuse, New York, where he worked at WAER Syracuse Public Media as a news anchor, editor, and producer from 2023-2026. While at WAER, Beck was awarded the Syracuse Press Club-Best Public Affairs Program for 2025. Bob Beck also taught radio news for the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York.
See stories by Bob Beck
Related Stories