Wyoming State Parks to undergo rule changes

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming State Parks is making some changes and relaxing some long standing rules. It’s the first comprehensive update in decades.

Among the changes: Non-campers no longer have to leave park lands by 10 p.m.. Drones will be permitted with written permission from the park superintendent. Class 1 E-bikes, that don’t have a throttle, will be allowed on designated non-motorized trails. Camping permits will be extended until 11:00 a.m. instead of 10:00 a.m.

Some other changes reduce campsite occupancy from 10 to eight, and pets must no longer be left alone.

They go into effect Jan.1, 2027.