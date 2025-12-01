LIEAP is funded almost three weeks after federal shutdown ended

More Wyomingites will qualify for federal financial assistance to heat their homes this winter. This was in question after the 44-year-old federal program was paused during the government shutdown and had yet to be funded once it reopened.

As of Dec. 1, the Wyoming Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) resumed approving eligible applications. It’s relying on the $9.6 million in federal funds that were recently approved by Congress.

The money trickled into the Wyoming Department of Family Services (WDFS), which administers LIEAP, almost three weeks after the federal government reopened.

Kelly Douglas, WDFS public information officer, said that’s because LIEAP is outside of the federal omnibus. Rather, it’s funded annually by Congress through a one time block grant.

“And so that had to be passed at the federal level for us to receive the funding,” Douglas said.

However, she added that normally, funding is locked in by the start of LIEAP season on Oct. 1.

“This was a very unusual year,” Douglas said. “We usually expect the funding and receive the funding.”

She said the $9.6 million is a pretty typical amount compared to past years. Douglas said now, the work begins.

Working through the backlog

More than 3,900 applications have been pending since the program ran out of money on Oct. 15 .

“What we're doing now is sending emails and letters in the mail to let people know whether they were accepted as eligible and if they were not,” Douglas said.

Previous to the shutdown, LIEAP had already approved a little over 1,100 Wyoming households. It relied on funds rolled over from last year.

LIEAP primarily works with utilities to help qualifying Wyomingites pay a portion of winter home heating bills, including electricity, natural gas, propane, wood and other costs. The program also offers a one-time “crisis assistance,” which includes funding for a broken furnace, pending utility disconnection or empty fuel tank.

“We have quite a few crisis applications – people who have indicated they're in crisis, and those [applications] are expedited,” Douglas said. “We'll work through those right away.”

Douglas couldn’t specify dates that people will receive notice on applications or funding assistance, but she said the agency is hard at it and trying to contact everyone “as soon as we can.”

In order to qualify, Wyoming households, which include homeowners and renters, must have a total income of less than 60% of the state’s median income. For a four-person household, that pencils out to an annual income of $68,902 or less. Also, priority is given to families with children under five years old, people with disabilities and people 60 years or older.

According to LIEAP, 8,236 Wyoming households shared $6.1 million in federal funds last year. Douglas said people can apply throughout the LIEAP season, which ends on April 30, 2026.