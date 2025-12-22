Wyoming’s History Through Listeners’ Eyes - McKenzy Ellisen - Under the Lights in Meeteetse, Wyoming.

Biography:

About the Photographer:

History: In 1869, Wyoming's territorial legislature passed a bill approving women's suffrage, making the women in Wyoming the first in the United States to have the right to vote. Although debates continue over who should receive the credit. Gov. John Campbell signed the bill into law on Dec. 10. The following year, in March, women first served on juries in Laramie, and on Sept. 6, 1870, also in Laramie, Louisa Swain became the first Wyoming woman to cast a ballot under the world's first law granting women equal and unrestricted voting rights with men.

Reference: