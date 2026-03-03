Wyoming 250 - March Speaker Series - Jeffery Means

© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:59 PM MST
Dr. Jeffrey Means, UW History Department Chair
Dr. Jeffrey Means, UW History Department Chair

History Through Listeners' Eyes - Wyoming Public Media's Traveling Photo Exhibit

Speaker Series - From Bison to Beehives:
Cattle Ranching on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation 1868-1920

By Dr. Jeffrey Means, UW History Department Chair

At the Alice Hardie Stevens Center in Laramie, Wyoming
March 11th at 2:00 pm - Refreshments will be served.

This project is funded in part by a Wyoming State Parks and
Cultural Resources Semiquincentennial grant.

Dr. Jeff Means, an Enrolled Member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, is an Associate Professor of History and Department Chair at the University of Wyoming. He arrived in the fall of 2007 after receiving his Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma. His primary area of interest is Great Plains Indian culture and Colonial Cultural Encounters examined through the lens of Settler Colonialism.

Dr. Means has won numerous academic awards and grants, including the first Power-Tanner Graduate Student Fellowship in American Indian Studies and the first NCAIS Faculty Fellowship at the Newberry Library, the Burlingame-Toole Award from the Montana Historical Society for the best Graduate student article.

