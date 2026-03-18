New book explores why shrinking salt lakes matter in the Mountain West and beyond

Tracey spent years visiting salt lakes around the world, documenting how human activity and a warming climate are reshaping these fragile ecosystems.

“Salt lakes are impacted by a mixture of water diversions and climate change,” Tracey said in an interview with the Mountain West News Bureau. “For decades, humans have been diverting the rivers that lead to the lakes for a lot of alfalfa and other crops.”

In the Mountain West, this has left lakes like the Great Salt Lake shrinking , exposing lake bed that can send toxic dust into nearby communities and threaten wildlife — from brine shrimp to millions of migratory birds. Smaller lakes scattered across the Great Basin face similar pressures. Farther south, California’s Salton Sea is also receding, exposing dusty shoreline and straining one of the most important bird habitats along the Pacific Flyway .

Tracey’s reporting connects these local trends to global examples, including the Aral Sea in Central Asia, where massive river diversions transformed a vast inland sea into a toxic dust basin. Tracey also weaves in personal experiences and cultural history, showing how salt lakes have inspired Indigenous stories, Mormon diaries, and even contemporary art.

Through this mix of science, reporting, and memoir, Tracey paints salt lakes as more than just unique landscapes: they are indicators of broader environmental and societal challenges. She argues that protecting these lakes in the West means rethinking how water is used and paying attention to the delicate balance that keeps these ecosystems alive.

“Salt Lakes: An Unnatural History” is available March 17.