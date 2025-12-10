Yellowstone National Park winter season starts Dec. 15

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park’s winter season begins Dec. 15.

That means most park services are either closed or have limited hours, and most roads are closed to cars. The only ones remaining open are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City, Montana.

To see other parts of the park, like Old Faithful, private companies offer guided snowcoach and snowmobile tours, depending on conditions. Skiing and snowshoeing tours are also available. Or head on out on your own to enjoy Yellowstone’s winter beauty on foot or snowmobile . Just be ready for poor cell service, quick changes in weather and a slow response time if you need to call for help.

The park shared these tips for having a good time and staying safe in winter:

Most Park Roads are Closed to Automobiles

The only roads open year-round are between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana (via Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction and Lamar Valley). Anticipate possible road closures due to quickly changing weather and dangerous driving conditions. Check the road status map before you arrive. Drive cautiously and give plenty of space to snowplows. Do not stop, stand, or walk in the road. Use a turnout if you need to stop for any reason.

Want to See Old Faithful?

Park partners, concessioners and authorized businesses offer a variety of guided tours throughout the park during the winter months.

Services are Limited

Most facilities are closed during winter. Check winter operating dates to see which visitor centers, stores, restaurants, lodges and warming huts are open.

Camping and Lodging

Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel are open during winter. Make reservations as far in advance as possible. Lodging is also available in nearby communities . There is limited first-come, first-served camping available at the Mammoth Campground .

Prepare for Winter Conditions

Winter temperatures range from zero to 20°F (-20°C to -5°C) throughout the day. Sub-zero temperatures are common, especially at night and at higher elevations. Check current weather conditions, pack proper clothing and equipment and review winter safety tips .

Do Not Approach or Feed Wildlife

Animals have the right of way. Expect to encounter bison and other wildlife on park roads. Slow down or pull over until they pass or move off the road. Stay 100 yards (91 m) from bears, wolves, and cougars and 25 yards (23 m) from all other wildlife. The safest way to view wildlife is through a telephoto lens, a spotting scope or a pair of binoculars. Store food properly and be aware that in some areas, ravens have learned to unzip backpacks to obtain contents.

Stay on Boardwalks

People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs. Exercise caution and wear traction aids over footwear when navigating snowy or icy boardwalks.

Enhance Your Experience

Download the free National Park Service App (and offline content) before you arrive.

Connectivity is Limited