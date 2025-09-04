Wyoming Game and Fish shares details into recently spotted Colorado 'zombie' rabbits

What has been a hot topic on social media platforms has been the sightings of Fort Collins, Colorado rabbits, with what looks like black growths coming out of their fur.

Wyoming News Now spoke to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to get some "rabid" rabbit details.

Jessica Jennings, lab manager for the department's Wildlife Health Laboratory, said, "It's common in wildlife, it's common in mammals. They see it in birds, reptiles. Humans even, we have a human papilloma virus (HPV)."

For those wondering about the viral rabbits seen in the Colorado area, their "horns" are not harmful. In most cases, the rabbits have Shope papilloma virus.

Jennings describes papilloma as a benign cancer growth, adding it's no zombie or alien takeover.

But it could have been the start of an old and embraced state folktale.

"It's been around for a long, long time," Jennings said. "I can understand how people are curious. The thought is this is where the jackalope myth came from, with rabbits with these horn-like structures on them."

What the surrounding Fort Collins area is seeing is an outbreak, according to Jennings, as the papilloma virus can be spread animal to animal or through other methods like ticks and fleas.

Jennings said no human interference is necessary unless the animal cannot do vital tasks.

"Normally we just kind of let these guys go. If the amount of papillomas or the size of papillomas are impeding their ability to eat or impeding their ability to see, that's when Game and Fish would be concerned," states Jennings.

Jennings said in only the most extreme cases would these animals infected with papilloma virus be euthanized.

Another concern according to Game and Fish is with domesticated rabbits, as they say you should keep an eye out if you allow your rabbit to roam around outside.