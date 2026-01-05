Around Wyoming, Monday, January 5

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 5, 1925, Wyoming Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross took office as the first woman governor in the nation. On January 6, 1963, the Laramie Campfire Girls and Junior Chamber of Commerce burned 2,000 Christmas trees in LaBonte Park. On January 7, 1913, Platte County was organized. On January 7, 1915, it was reported that Casper would reopen its recently closed red-light district. On January 7, 1958, it was reported that Casper could no longer promote itself as the bachelor capital of America. A special census showed more females than males. On January 8, 1867, Laramie County, which encompassed most of what later became Wyoming, was established by the Dakota Territorial Legislature.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on January 5, 1920, University President Aven Nelson addressed the student assembly. To start the new year on the importance of making good resolutions, he told them that, “Life is full of standards, which one either lives up to or falls beneath.” Inspiring?