‘Tis the season for Wildlife Habitat Management Area closures around the state

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some Wildlife Habitat Management Areas around the state are closed for the season or will be soon.

The zones are managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGDF) and make up more than 500,000 acres of land, with access to more than 200 miles of streams.

“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said WGFD Chief of Services Ray Bredehoft in an agency press release . “These closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to forage, which supports wildlife on their winter ranges.”

Spots like Red Canyon near Lander and Half Moon outside Pinedale are closed to all human activity at the start of December. Other closures start in January. Areas reopen at the end of April or May.