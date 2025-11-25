© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

‘Tis the season for Wildlife Habitat Management Area closures around the state

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published November 25, 2025 at 4:02 PM MST
A screenshot of a map of Wyoming divided up by county, with dots around the state indicating Wildlife Habitat Management Areas.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department
A map of the Wildlife Habitat Management Areas around the state from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Some Wildlife Habitat Management Areas around the state are closed for the season or will be soon.

The zones are managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGDF) and make up more than 500,000 acres of land, with access to more than 200 miles of streams.

“Seasonal closures are essential for minimizing stress-causing disturbances to wintering deer, elk, bighorn sheep and other wildlife,” said WGFD Chief of Services Ray Bredehoft in an agency press release. “These closures also reduce the human and recreational impacts to forage, which supports wildlife on their winter ranges.”

Spots like Red Canyon near Lander and Half Moon outside Pinedale are closed to all human activity at the start of December. Other closures start in January. Areas reopen at the end of April or May.

Closure guidelines and dates vary by location, and are listed in detail on the WGFD website. The agency also has an interactive map of the areas, with more information about the specific rules and regulations at each spot.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy Wyoming Game and Fish Departmentwildlife managementhabitat managementwinterHuntingFishingHikingRecreation
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
See stories by Hannah Habermann