Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

700 UW students to graduate on Saturday

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:21 PM MST
Kamila Kudelska
/
Wyoming Public Media

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Over 700 University of Wyoming students will receive degrees this Saturday.

The new graduates include 521 undergraduates, 209 graduate students and six law students.

The winter commencement ceremony will be held at the Arena-Auditorium on campus at 10 a.m. Shuttles will be available from parking locations. The event will be livestreamed.
Kamila Kudelska
