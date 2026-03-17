Wildfire Movie Night - Driggs
Wildfire Movie Night - Driggs
Teton Valley Fire Action Network hosts wildfire movie night featuring the film A Fire Problem followed by a panel discussion about community wildfire mitigation solutions. Experts on the panel represent Teton County Fire Rescue, Caribou-Targhee National Forest, Teton County Emergency Management and Greater Yellowstone Fire Action Network. Additional information will be provided in the lobby at various information booths. Admission is free.
Teton High School
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Teton Valley Fire Action Community Team
tvwildfiremitigation@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
lizdavy88@gmail.com
Teton High School
555 E. Ross AveDriggs, Idaho 83422
2085693257
lizdavy88@gmail.com