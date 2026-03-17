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Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Wildfire Movie Night - Driggs

Wildfire Movie Night - Driggs

Teton Valley Fire Action Network hosts wildfire movie night featuring the film A Fire Problem followed by a panel discussion about community wildfire mitigation solutions. Experts on the panel represent Teton County Fire Rescue, Caribou-Targhee National Forest, Teton County Emergency Management and Greater Yellowstone Fire Action Network. Additional information will be provided in the lobby at various information booths. Admission is free.

Teton High School
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Teton Valley Fire Action Community Team
tvwildfiremitigation@gmail.com
http://tvwildfiremitigation.org

Artist Group Info

lizdavy88@gmail.com
Teton High School
555 E. Ross Ave
Driggs, Idaho 83422
2085693257
lizdavy88@gmail.com