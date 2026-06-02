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Road Trip! Meet Us in Dubois, Driggs or Jackson

Road Trip! Meet Us in Dubois, Driggs or Jackson

We're looking forward to spending time with listeners in Dubois, Driggs, and Jackson. Stop by for coffee, conversation, and an informal visit with fellow Wyoming Public Media supporters, as well as Christina Kuzmych, General Manager, and Ry Woody, Development Director.

Whether you're a longtime member, a regular listener, or simply curious about what we do, these gatherings are a wonderful opportunity to ask questions, share your ideas, learn more about Wyoming Public Media, and tell us what matters most to you. We value hearing directly from the communities we serve, and we'd love to spend some time visiting with you.

📍 Dubois
Wednesday, August 12 | 2:00–4:00 p.m.
The Canteen at the National Museum of Military Vehicles

📍 Driggs
Thursday, August 13 | 2:00–4:00 p.m.
Wydaho Roasters

📍 Jackson
Friday, August 14 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.
Teton County Library

The Canteen at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, Wydaho Roasters, Teton County Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 14, 2026.

Event Supported By

Wyoming Public Media - Wyoming Public Radio
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
http://wyomingpublicmedia.org

Artist Group Info

chume1@uwyo.edu
The Canteen at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, Wydaho Roasters, Teton County Library