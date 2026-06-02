Road Trip! Meet Us in Dubois, Driggs or Jackson

We're looking forward to spending time with listeners in Dubois, Driggs, and Jackson. Stop by for coffee, conversation, and an informal visit with fellow Wyoming Public Media supporters, as well as Christina Kuzmych, General Manager, and Ry Woody, Development Director.

Whether you're a longtime member, a regular listener, or simply curious about what we do, these gatherings are a wonderful opportunity to ask questions, share your ideas, learn more about Wyoming Public Media, and tell us what matters most to you. We value hearing directly from the communities we serve, and we'd love to spend some time visiting with you.

📍 Dubois

Wednesday, August 12 | 2:00–4:00 p.m.

The Canteen at the National Museum of Military Vehicles

📍 Driggs

Thursday, August 13 | 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Wydaho Roasters

📍 Jackson

Friday, August 14 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Teton County Library