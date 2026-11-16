Join community partners in Laramie for this year’s Trans Day of Remembrance (TDOR), Friday, November 20 at 6:30 pm at the St. Paul's UCC, 602 E Garfield. This remembrance will be an evening of reflection, remembrance, and collective care acknowledging the transgender and gender-expansive people whose lives were lost to anti-trans violence or suicide this year.

The service will feature music, prayer, storytelling, candle lighting, and the reading of names from the TDOR global memorial list. Local faith leaders, musicians, and community members will help guide this interfaith vigil centered on compassion, justice, and belonging.

All are welcome to gather in community as we grieve, honor, and recommit ourselves to building a world where every trans and gender-diverse person can live fully and safely. Refreshments and reflection will follow the service. Accessibility, safety, and emotional support resources will be available. For questions or accessibility needs, please contact stpucc@gmail.com.