Community BBQ & Fun Day - Savery
Community BBQ & Fun Day - Savery
One of our most loved events of the season is almost here, and we are SO excited! Join us for the Snake River Community BBQ & Fun Day on Sunday, September 13th from 1-6!
Enjoy Sam Platts and the Plainsmen from 3-6
BBQ begins at 5:00
There will be delicious food, live music, games, a cornhole tournament, duck pluck, and plenty of fun for everyone! Potluck style! Bring a dessert or salad to share, grab your family and friends, and come enjoy a fabulous evening with the community.
We can't wait to see you there!
Little Snake River Museum
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Little Snake River Valley Higher Education Center
307-383-6861
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
Artist Group Info
Sam Platts & The Plainsmen
jenni@jennifinlay.com
Little Snake River Museum
13 County Road 561 NSavery, Wyoming 82332
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com