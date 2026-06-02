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Community BBQ & Fun Day - Savery

Community BBQ & Fun Day - Savery

One of our most loved events of the season is almost here, and we are SO excited! Join us for the Snake River Community BBQ & Fun Day on Sunday, September 13th from 1-6!

Enjoy Sam Platts and the Plainsmen from 3-6

BBQ begins at 5:00

There will be delicious food, live music, games, a cornhole tournament, duck pluck, and plenty of fun for everyone! Potluck style! Bring a dessert or salad to share, grab your family and friends, and come enjoy a fabulous evening with the community.

We can't wait to see you there!

Little Snake River Museum
01:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Little Snake River Valley Higher Education Center
307-383-6861
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
https://www.cchec.org/community/lsrv/

Artist Group Info

Sam Platts & The Plainsmen
jenni@jennifinlay.com
https://www.samplatts.com/
Little Snake River Museum
13 County Road 561 N
Savery, Wyoming 82332
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
littlesnakerivermuseum.com