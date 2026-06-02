Community BBQ & Fun Day - Savery

One of our most loved events of the season is almost here, and we are SO excited! Join us for the Snake River Community BBQ & Fun Day on Sunday, September 13th from 1-6!

Enjoy Sam Platts and the Plainsmen from 3-6

BBQ begins at 5:00

There will be delicious food, live music, games, a cornhole tournament, duck pluck, and plenty of fun for everyone! Potluck style! Bring a dessert or salad to share, grab your family and friends, and come enjoy a fabulous evening with the community.

We can't wait to see you there!