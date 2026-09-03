Yellowstone National Park lifts remaining fishing restrictions on three rivers

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park is lifting fishing closures on the Firehole, Madison and Gibbon rivers, downstream of Norris Campground beginning Friday.

Fishing closures were originally set for the rivers on July 15 due to severe heat. The park cited low water flows and high water temperatures, reaching over 68 degrees, as the reasons for the closure.

Large parts of Wyoming observed record warm temperatures in July carrying into August. Fishing can exacerbate the stress and risk of death that hot weather can create for fish.

“Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release,” a prior park notice about fishing restrictions advised anglers. “Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries and may prevent the need to prohibit fishing at all times of the day on some rivers and streams if conditions worsen.”

Some restrictions were lifted for the Firehole, Madison and Gibbon rivers on Aug. 28. The partial restrictions allowed for fishing in the three rivers from sunrise through 2 p.m.

Fishing restrictions have now been fully lifted for all three rivers and fishing is allowed from sunrise to sunset.

Yellowstone National Park extended the fishing season on the three rivers earlier this year, opening them to fishing on May 1. In the announcement, the park cited the possibility of weather-related closures as a reason for the early season opening.

“Temporary, partial, or full fishing closures typically occur later in the fishing season on these three waterways due to warm water temperatures and low river flows,” the park announcement said. “The earlier opening date of May 1 will align fishing access with more optimal angling and water conditions.”

Watercraft are still subject to Yellowstone’s aquatic invasive species (AIS) inspections in order to receive a permit to launch. Sailboats and some motorized boats are required to undergo a 30-day dry time, as properly noted by an AIS inspection receipt.

Yellowstone National Park said staff will continue to monitor water temperatures.