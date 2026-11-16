Birds N Bucks Food Drive - Casper
Birds N Bucks Food Drive - Casper
Birds n Bucks
A holiday food drive started by local radio legend Brian Scott.
The idea - no one goes without on Thanksgiving.
On Friday, November 20, 6am to 6pm at Walmart EAST
we are Live and On Location with Townsquare Media's stations (FM 95.5, 96.7, 104.7, 107.9, and AM 1030, 1400)
Asking Casper to show up and donate birds or bucks to help families.
GIVE HERE
https://tinyurl.com/CasperGives2026
Any size of bird is accepted. Any cash amount helps us buy remaining needs for birds and then sides, if possible.
Birds go to LOCAL families in need and are distributed the next day on November 21.
Walmart East
06:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CHA CARES
3072337018
development@chaoffice.org
Walmart East
4400 East 2nd StreetCasper, Wyoming 82601
3072337018
development@chaoffice.org