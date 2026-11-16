Birds n Bucks

A holiday food drive started by local radio legend Brian Scott.

The idea - no one goes without on Thanksgiving.

On Friday, November 20, 6am to 6pm at Walmart EAST

we are Live and On Location with Townsquare Media's stations (FM 95.5, 96.7, 104.7, 107.9, and AM 1030, 1400)

Asking Casper to show up and donate birds or bucks to help families.

GIVE HERE

https://tinyurl.com/CasperGives2026

Any size of bird is accepted. Any cash amount helps us buy remaining needs for birds and then sides, if possible.

Birds go to LOCAL families in need and are distributed the next day on November 21.