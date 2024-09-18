© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Yellowstone sees busy August

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 18, 2024 at 1:19 PM MDT
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park continues to see more visitors than last year.

In August more than 871,000 visits were recorded. That’s 3 percent more than last August, but down 5 percent from that month in 2021.

So far this year, nearly 3.5 million recreational visits have been recorded, up 6 percent over 2023 and down 3 percent from 2021.

Yellowstone has had an eventful summer, featuring teepee installations and the sighting of a rare white buffalo calf that many Native Americans consider sacred.

But the park also navigated two threats of mass shootings, an unexpected thermal pool explosion that sent tourists fleeing, and a car that drove into a hot pool.
