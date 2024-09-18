Yellowstone sees busy August

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park continues to see more visitors than last year.

In August more than 871,000 visits were recorded . That’s 3 percent more than last August, but down 5 percent from that month in 2021.

So far this year, nearly 3.5 million recreational visits have been recorded, up 6 percent over 2023 and down 3 percent from 2021.

Yellowstone has had an eventful summer, featuring teepee installations and the sighting of a rare white buffalo calf that many Native Americans consider sacred.