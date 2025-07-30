© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:56 AM MDT

A group of Gillette residents recently gathered to spread “good trouble.” The Gillette News Record reports community members were invited to paint rocks and place them around town. The event was held on the fifth anniversary of civil rights activist and Georgia Congressional Representative John Lewis’ death. There were protests held throughout the country that same day.

A Grand Teton National Park fox has been getting into a different kind of trouble. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the local canine’s face is plastered on wanted posters holding its quarry: a shoe. Wanted for Grand Theft Footwear, the fox has stolen 32 shoes and counting from the Lizard Creek Campground. The park is reminding people that the fox is a wild animal and asking visitors not to leave a shoe sacrifice for the footwear fiend.

A Sheridan-born University of Wyoming graduate has been selected for a prestigious national fellowship. The Sheridan Press reports Sophie Destefano earned the James Madison Fellowship, which supports secondary teachers in constitutional history and government.

And, according to online gambling company Betway, Cascade Canyon Trail in Grand Teton National Park is among the most picturesque trails in the country.
Ivy Engel
