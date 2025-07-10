© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

After a busy May and June, Yellowstone could see a record breaking year

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published July 10, 2025 at 3:03 PM MDT
People walking on boardwalks at the Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.
Caitlin Tan
/
Wyoming Public Media
People walking on boardwalks at the Midway Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park could see its busiest year ever.

At nearly 1.7 million visitors from the start of the year through June, visitation is 4% higher than it was through this time last year. Year-to-date visits are 6% higher than the same timeframe in 2021, which, following the pandemic, went on to become the park’s record year.

The months of May and June saw more tourists than those same months in 2024.

Yellowstone would have to exceed 4.9 million visitors this year to break the record that was set in 2021. The park’s visitation stats can be found on the NPS stats website.

Expecting a busy rest of the season, the park suggests planning ahead by browsing the top things to know and downloading the free NPS app. “Protect yourself and the park by taking the Yellowstone Pledge, act responsibly and safely, and set a good example for others.”
Tags
News Yellowstone National ParktourismWyoming Tourism
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content