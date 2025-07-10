After a busy May and June, Yellowstone could see a record breaking year

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park could see its busiest year ever.

At nearly 1.7 million visitors from the start of the year through June, visitation is 4% higher than it was through this time last year. Year-to-date visits are 6% higher than the same timeframe in 2021, which, following the pandemic, went on to become the park’s record year.

The months of May and June saw more tourists than those same months in 2024.

Yellowstone would have to exceed 4.9 million visitors this year to break the record that was set in 2021. The park’s visitation stats can be found on the NPS stats website .