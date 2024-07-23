© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Hydrothermal explosion near Old Faithful startles tourists, but is not a precursor to a volcanic eruption

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:44 PM MDT
Park officials look at mud and rock that destroyed part of a boardwalk in Yellowstone after a thermal explosion
National Park Service
Park staff assess the damage to Biscuit Basin boardwalks after hydrothermal explosion.

A relatively small but unexpected hydrothermal explosion in Yellowstone National Park near Old Faithful damaged boardwalks and sent tourists running on July 23. So far there have been no reported injuries.

Park officials temporarily closed the boardwalk and parking lot in Biscuit Basin near Old Faithful.

Michael Poland with the U.S. Geological Survey runs the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. He said this was not related to the deeper volcanic system underneath the park. Instead, it was a thermal explosion, where water just below the surface rapidly turned into steam.

“[The big one] would look a lot different. We’d be seeing major earthquake activity, ground deformation activity, a lot more in terms of changes to geysers and hot springs,” he said.

Poland says an explosion like this typically occurs once or twice a year in Yellowstone, often in the backcountry. This one appears to have originated near Black Diamond Pool, according to a press release from the park.

The last thermal explosion at Biscuit Basin was in May of 2009.

More information about hydrothermal explosions is available at Hydrothermal explosions in Yellowstone National Park | U.S. Geological Survey (usgs.gov).
Tags
News Yellowstone National Parkthermal activitytourism
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
See stories by Olivia Weitz

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content