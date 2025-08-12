Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 12

The school community has rallied around a Gillette kindergarten teacher who fell and became partially paralyzed. The Gillette News Record reports less than 12 hours after Ashley Gangwish’s accident, a GoFundMe had been set up and a fellow teacher’s brother-in-law was already working on home renovations for her. The school’s annual “Pantherpalooza” fundraiser next month will also benefit Gangwish. There have been good signs that she will recover well, but she won’t have a long term prognosis until about six months in.

Cheyenne Frontier Days’ leftover food is filling local bellies. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Nate Janousek owns Fun Biz Concessions. For the second year, he brought in local food-focused nonprofits to take what they needed from the leftover concession food and ingredients. He also donated $13,000 to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, purely by taking a dollar out of each corn dog sale on the final Saturday of CFD.

A former University of Wyoming football player has been honored by his hometown. Casper’s mayor proclaimed July 26, 2025, “Casey Bramlet Day,” and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming threw a party for the community, with food and flag football to celebrate.