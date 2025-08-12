© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:50 AM MDT

The school community has rallied around a Gillette kindergarten teacher who fell and became partially paralyzed. The Gillette News Record reports less than 12 hours after Ashley Gangwish’s accident, a GoFundMe had been set up and a fellow teacher’s brother-in-law was already working on home renovations for her. The school’s annual “Pantherpalooza” fundraiser next month will also benefit Gangwish. There have been good signs that she will recover well, but she won’t have a long term prognosis until about six months in.

Cheyenne Frontier Days’ leftover food is filling local bellies. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports Nate Janousek owns Fun Biz Concessions. For the second year, he brought in local food-focused nonprofits to take what they needed from the leftover concession food and ingredients. He also donated $13,000 to the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, purely by taking a dollar out of each corn dog sale on the final Saturday of CFD.

A former University of Wyoming football player has been honored by his hometown. Casper’s mayor proclaimed July 26, 2025, “Casey Bramlet Day,” and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming threw a party for the community, with food and flag football to celebrate.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel