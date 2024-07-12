© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Man is arrested after allegedly making threats about a shooting at Roosevelt Lodge in Yellowstone

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:26 PM MDT
A sign with the words “Roosevelt Lodge” in front of a log cabin building where people sit in rocking chairs on the porch.
TripAdvisor
Roosevelt Lodge Cabins, built in 1920 near Yellowstone’s Tower Falls area, is named after Yellowstone-enthusiast President Theodore Roosevelt. A Xanterra employee was arrested there after making a verbal threat about carrying out a mass shooting.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A Xanterra employee named Robert Sherman was arrested on July 8 after allegedly making threats about a mass shooting at Roosevelt Lodge in northeast Yellowstone National Park. The threats came just a day after another employee working for the private concessionaire company in the park opened fire at Canyon Lodge and was fatally shot by law enforcement.

According to the Jackson Hole News & Guide, court documents state that park rangers were notified on July 8 that Robert Sherman had said something along the lines of “the next mass shooting will be here” a day after the July 4th shooting. The statements were made during a verbal disagreement in the employee dining room at Roosevelt Lodge.

Roosevelt Lodge and the surrounding area were evacuated on Monday morning following the notification. Sherman was found in his cabin by park rangers and detained. He agreed to a search of his vehicle and cabin, but “nothing of note” was found, according to court filings.

Sherman was charged the next day with disorderly conduct in U.S. District Court. He pleaded not guilty on July 10, the following day. If convicted, Sherman may face up to six months in prison, a $5,000 fine, or both.

More details about Sherman’s age, identity, or hometown were not available at the time of publication.
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
