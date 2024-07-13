Car drives into and fully submerges in a thermal feature in Yellowstone

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A fully submerged car has been removed from a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park. The five people in the car got out by themselves. They all were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On the morning of July 11, a car drove off the road and into the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction. The next day, law enforcement temporarily closed roads in the area to get the car out of the thermal feature. It was in about nine feet of water.

This thermal is acidic and hosts surface water temperatures ranging around 105 degrees fahrenheit. The roads have been reopened.

The incident is currently under investigation.