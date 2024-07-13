© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Car drives into and fully submerges in a thermal feature in Yellowstone

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published July 13, 2024 at 11:10 AM MDT
Crews remove car from Semi-Centennial Geyser
Yellowstone National Park
/
NPS
Crews remove car from Semi-Centennial Geyser

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A fully submerged car has been removed from a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park. The five people in the car got out by themselves. They all were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On the morning of July 11, a car drove off the road and into the Semi-Centennial Geyser thermal feature between Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris Junction. The next day, law enforcement temporarily closed roads in the area to get the car out of the thermal feature. It was in about nine feet of water.

This thermal is acidic and hosts surface water temperatures ranging around 105 degrees fahrenheit. The roads have been reopened.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Kamila Kudelska
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
